QTCinderella’s The Streamer Awards takes over Twitch in record-breaking show

QTCinderella’s The Streamer Awards was a resounding success, taking over Twitch in terms of viewership and even breaking into the top five trends on Twitter in the United States.

The Streamer Awards brought Twitch fans closer to some of the industry’s biggest accolades.

Hosted by Twitch streamer herself QTCinderella, the March 12 ceremony included notable winners like Ludwig winning Streamer of the Year, Shroud winning Gamer of the Year, and more.

However, they weren’t the only ones to win big at the event.

QT and Maya, who organized and co-hosted the event together, might have won the biggest prize of all by pulling off a top awards ceremony show for streamers and content creators live on Twitch.

The Streamer Awards averaged 260,000 concurrent viewers throughout the stream, which is insane considering it ran for a little more than five hours if you include the red carpet interviews before it began.

It also peaked at 380,000 concurrent viewers, putting it in the top 50 in terms of all-time peak viewer count. It also had approximately 20% of the total live viewership count on the platform when it peaked.

That’s not all, though. The Streamer Awards also trended on Twitter, with #thesteamerawards breaking into the top five trends in the United States. It was included in more than 16,000 tweets on the platform.

These stats all point towards the same conclusion — The Streamer Awards was a huge success, and it’s something people want to see more of. After all, it was the first-ever awards show that focused solely on streamers.

Based on these impressive numbers, we’ll almost certainly see it happen again in 2023. It might even attract more sponsors, making life easier for QTCinderella and Maya, who worked wonders to make it happen.