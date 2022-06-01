How to watch QTCinderella’s Twitch Beyblade tournament featuring Ludwig, shroud, more

QTCinderella’s next IRL event, the Twitch Beyblade tournament, is about to rip across your screens. Here’s the full rundown on the nostalgia-inducing event, including who will take part and where you can watch.

QTCinderella is continuing her run of events that push the boundaries of what mainstream Twitch audiences are used to. In the same vein as Shitcamp, Girls Trip, and the record-setting Streamer Awards, she’s packing another one into the first half of 2022.

This time she’s reliving childhood nostalgia with a competitive Beyblade stream. It’s not just herself either, with the star inviting a mammoth roster of creators including shroud, Ludwig, Andrea Botez, and so many more, all doing their best to twirl towards freedom.

Advertisement

Here’s everything that we know about the upcoming event, including how to watch and the full roster.

See you Sunday

It's time to let it rip pic.twitter.com/LB5NfSJed0 — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) May 31, 2022

QTCinderella’s Twitch Beyblade Tournament: Stream

QTCinderella’s one day event will start at 1PM PT on Sunday, June 5. This one-of-a-kind Beyblade tournament will run until only one competitor is left standing.

Read More: Amouranth teases more Twitch events after StreamerRoyale success

If you’re keen on watching the entire tournament will be hosted by QTCinderlla on her Twitch channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

Bouncing back from the unfortunately cancelled Girls Trip with the sugary Sweet Showdown, this is set to become the latest in a long run of hits for the variety streamer.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

QTCinderella’s Twitch Beyblade event: Format

QTCinderella’s Twitch Beyblade event will feature 32 streamers going head-to-head in a double-elimination tournament. Every competitor will start off in the Winner’s bracket, playing other winners until only one winner is left. Losers play losers until the top-dog loser is crowned.

The best winner and the best loser should be the only two left standing who’ll then go head-to-head in the final. With no prize announced they appear to only be competing for glory, and the ability to declare themselves the ultimate Twitch Beyblade champion.

If you’ve never played with a Beyblade before games are unbelievably simple. Beyblades are mildly weaponized spinning tops, fired out of Beyblade Launchers at high speeds, the tops smash into each other in a rounded arena until only one is left standing.

Advertisement

Produced by Hasbro, an official competitive manual was released in the games heyday in the early 2000’s. Whether or not QTCinderella will be using the official ruleset or a homebrew set up has not been announced.

The event is set to be commentated by Slime and Rich Campbell, with Aiden Calvin taking on referee duties.

QTCinderella’s Twitch Beyblade event: Competitors

As announced on QTCinderella’s Twitter, the Twitch Beyblade tournament has brought some of the biggest names in streaming into the fold for this never-before-seen event.

With Ludwig, shroud, PaymoneyWubby and Andrea Botez just a tiny selection of the stacked list, we’ve pulled all the competitors together for easy viewing.

Advertisement