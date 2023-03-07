QTCinderella reveals why she chose Valkyrae as co-host for The Streamer Awards

Twitch star QTCinderella revealed why she chose Valkyrae as her co-host for the 2023 Streamer Awards — but this star-studded pairing almost didn’t happen.

The Streamer Awards are well on their way as the clock ticks down to Saturday, March 11.

The Awards, organized by Twitch streamer QTCinderella, recognize the best and brightest online entertainers and content creators by votes from both the community and a hand-picked panel of industry professionals.

This year, QT will be hosting The Streamer Awards alongside YouTube star Valkyrae — but this dynamic duo almost didn’t happen.

Twitter: Valkyrae Valkyrae is a popular streamer on YouTube and will co-host this years’ Streamer Awards.

QT reveals text with Valkyrae that prompted co-host casting

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, QT revealed the humorous story of how she chose Valkyrae to be her co-host for this year’s Awards — and it was all thanks to a phone call and a little courage.

Article continues after ad

“I wanted [my co-host] to be a woman,” QT explained. “It’s very, very important to me that this is a woman-run show. In this industry, specifically, it’s just so important.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I had a lot of names on the drawing board. It was funny, I was actually on the phone with — I wanna say AustinShow? And Valkyrae happened to be in the room. Rae was someone on my list, but I was just too nervous to ask her. I hadn’t asked her directly.”

“I’m on the phone with Austin like, ‘I’m looking for a co-host.’ And Austin’s like, ‘I’ll do it!’ And I’m like, ‘No, I want it to be a woman.’ And then Rae texted me, she’s like, “Hey, I don’t know if you would ever consider me,” but I was like, “Oh my gosh!” It worked out perfectly.”

Article continues after ad

As for the red carpet, QT says she chooses streamers she thinks are both humorous and good at getting folks to have fun before the big event. This year, Hasan, Ludwig, Sweet Anita, and Squeex will be conducting interviews with the nominees, making for one heck of a show.

Fans can tune into the event Saturday, March 11 on QT’s official Twitch channel.