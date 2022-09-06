QTCinderella releases merch mocking xQc’s non-appearance at Shitcamp

Streamer event Shitcamp is going on — but without Twitch’s biggest name in Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel. Organizer QTCinderella is leaning into the star’s comments though, releasing a t-shirt with the words “I’m not going” echoing Lengyel’s, and fans are loving the shade.

Shitcamp — a multi-day camp with the who’s who of Twitch and YouTube showing up to have crazy collaborations and partake in some shenanigans — has finally kicked off.

During the initial marketing stages, xQc was slated to partake in the event. He was even in the trailer for the event. But the Twitch streamer changed his mind days before the event.

The show will go on without Lengyel, but he’ll be there somewhat in spirit. In response to xQc’s entry withdrawal, streamer and organizer QTCinderella “made one more item for the merch shop.”

The t-shirt is literally a plain black shirt which states “I’m not going.” It can be found on the official Shitcamp merchandise site, setting fans back $30 if they wish to don the juicer’s statement on his attendance.

It’s not just xQc not attending. Other streamers like Pokelawls pulled out at the last minute. While the merch is a tongue-in-cheek reference to those not there, QTCinderella still wants fans to enjoy the presence of those who made it.

“There has obviously been some last minute changes to the roster and I’ll need to update the schedule,” she said on Twitter. “Please focus on the people coming and the fun it’s going to be rather than those that can’t make it.”

The event started on September 5 and goes until September 8. You can view all the event details on the Shitcamp website, including all the random activities from fishing, archery, and other pastimes.