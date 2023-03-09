QTCinderella “frustrated” after other award shows adopt Streamer Awards categories

Twitch star QTCinderella admitted that she’s “frustrated” by other award shows adopting categories from her own event, The Streamer Awards.

The Streamer Awards, organized by Twitch streamer QTCinderella, recognizes the best and brightest online entertainers as voted by both the community and a hand-picked selection of panelists.

The show was first implemented in 2022 and will return for a second time in 2023. Although other award shows have recognized content creators in the past, The Streamer Awards exclusively focuses on broadcasters and online talent, operating as a grassroots event that is coordinated by QT and her fellow streamers.

Last year’s show was a major success — so much so that QT says she’s seen other big awards ceremonies adopt some of the categories she created specifically for The Streamer Awards.

QTCinderella “frustrated” as other shows use Streamer Awards categories

We got the chance to speak with QT about the upcoming show in an exclusive interview, where she admitted that she’s a bit “frustrated” by other awards events using the categories she created specifically for her own ceremony.

“The reason I made my event was because there was no award show that had these categories,” she explained. “And so I was like, ‘Okay, here we go.’ Since I’ve made this event, I will say, I’ve seen some award shows adopt my categories, which is a bit frustrating.”

QTCinderella QTCinderella is gearing up for the second Streamer Awards on March 11.

“It is really frustrating when it’s like, there’s a reason I made this. It’s frustrating to see that happen, but at the end of the day, we have the community support, we’re grassroots.

“We’re trying our best over here. We’ll always find a way to adapt and stand out. If people have to copy me to adapt, I guess that’s them, but we’ll still be the originals over here.”

Although she didn’t name any names, it looks like The Streamer Awards are inspiring further recognition of online personalities in other shows. (You know what they say — imitation is the greatest form of flattery.)

Fans can tune into the 2023 Streamer Awards on March 11 via QTCinderella’s official Twitch channel.