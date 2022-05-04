QTCinderella fires back at “scary man” approaching her in public with perfect response

Popular streamer QTCinderella has shared with fans the brilliant response she had for a “scary man” who approached her in public. After she walked away victorious, her fiery words were enough to leave the stranger standing there in stunned silence.

QTCinderella is one of the most prominent names on Twitch, streaming to thousands of fans and creating a wide variety of content, such as the Streamer Awards that she organized to celebrate the best of her peers.

She was left floundered, though, when she was approached by a stranger in public with a rather crude request.

Yet, with one fiery response, she left the “scary man” lost for words while she walked away triumphant, and her fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Advertisement

QTCinderella shares great response to “strange man”

In a tweet posted on May 3, QTCinderella shared with fans how she had the perfect response to a man who approached her on the street.

According to QTCinderella, the man came up to her and asked “Where you goin’ baby?” Yet, she quickly fired back: “I’m on my way to f*ck your dad.”

As fans questioned how the stranger reacted to the comment, QTCinderella said he just “stood there in shock while [she] walked away.”

The scary man on the street DID NOT expect me to say “I’m on my way to fuck your dad” when he asked “where you goin baby?” — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) May 3, 2022

The tweet went down brilliantly among QT’s fans who praised her for standing up to the stranger who called her a “girl boss” for her terrific clap back.

Advertisement

Read More: QTCinderella reveals she was bullied before blowing up on Twitch

One fan thanked QTCinderella providing her with a great response for her to use when she is also “catcalled” in public.

Thank you for posting this so I can reply with the same response every time I get cat called — andrasté✨ (@andrast7) May 3, 2022

This isn’t the first time that QTCinderella has had to stand up to inappropriate comments by strangers. Back in April 2022, she and her fellow female streamers teamed up together and called on Reddit to do more to tackle trolls who were posting “gross” edits of their images on the website.