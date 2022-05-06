QTCinderella cancels hyped Girls Trip after Twitch streamer gets sick on Day 1

QTCinderella’s Girls Trip, a three-day affair across multiple streamers channels featuring a mammoth cast of female streamers, was just cut short.

Despite boasting a significant presence on her own with 724,000 followers on Twitch and 359,000 on Twitter, QTCinderella has spent the past few months building a solid reputation as an organizer for large-scale, real-life events and streams.

Starting with Sh*tcamp, turning the hype from that into the Streamer Awards, and most recently partnering with HyperX for Girls Trip. A three-day multi-event bonanza with a powerhouse of female streamers.

Unfortunately, the event has been cut short, with Cinderella announcing on May 5 that she received the “worst news ever,” before stating that the rest of the Girls Trip streams are canceled.

The tweet went on to clarify that one of the streamers involved in the event had fallen sick on the first morning despite having a clean bill of health the night prior.

Setting an example with such a public event, QT continued to inform her audience that they were being responsible by canceling the rest of the streams while everyone went into isolation.

She closed her announcement out by saying she was “incredibly sad and sorry.”

Fans and streamers alike were quick to chime in with their condolences and well wishes, understanding the rough circumstances surrounding the decision to cancel.

Streamer and 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae replied to the tweet saying: “So sorry QT. You always go far and beyond with your events and I know it must take so much energy, time, and effort. I’m glad you and the rest of the girls are ok.”

Many of the cast involved with Girls Trip were also seen to extend well wishes and thanks for the brief amount of the Girls Trip schedule that they were able to take part in.

Sydeon expressed the general feeling around the news with: “QT you are such a gem. Thank you for bringing us all together, it was such a pleasure to spend even a little bit of time with you all.”

With the announcement still fresh, there is no information on a potential reschedule or if QTCinderella plans to host another similar event in the future. We will be sure to keep you updated with any more news as it occurs.