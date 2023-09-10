Professor trolled online after screen-share with students exposes kink

One professor might check twice before screen-sharing with students after his bookmarks accidentally revealed a certain kink of his.

Recent years have seen a positive trend in the discourse, practice, and acceptance surrounding sexuality.

In fact, a survey commissioned by EdenFantasys found that over one-third of Americans claim to have a specific kink or fetish, and 76 percent would be interested in broadening their horizons with new experiences. As society continues to promote acceptance, the perception of various paraphilias has shifted with many losing their taboo.

Nonetheless, there are definitely people you encounter throughout life who shouldn’t be privy to that level of personal information. One professor found this out the hard way after accidentally revealing his foot fetish while screen sharing with students.

Exposing the professor, Daily Loud shared to Twitter a screenshot of a Snapchat in which the sender wrote, “I’m dying [right now], my professor is sharing his screen and this is one of his tabs.”

The Snapchat showed the professor’s laptop screen as he showed his students something on the welcome page of the University of Georgia’s website.

However, in an unfortunate oversight, the bookmarks bar was on display and one of the professor’s favorites stood out amongst the rest: Dirty Feet Pics.

The site linked was FeetFinder, which considers itself “the safest, largest, and easiest website” for buying and selling feet pictures (think OnlyFans but below the knees).

The professor was quickly trolled online for his slip-up, with one person writing, “[Professor] really put his ‘foot’ in it when it comes to academic integrity.”

Another Twitter user asked, “Hold up, I go to UGA. Which professor is this?”

Although this professor may not be stoked to find himself the source of his student’s amusement, a foot fetish might just be more common than you think. The International Journal of Impotence Research found that “preferences for body parts or features” were the most common kink with foot fetishes accounting for almost 50 percent of this group.

