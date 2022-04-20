Professional racecar driver offers to teach xQc how to drive

Daniel ‘Moradness’ Morad is a champion racer with a solid string of credits to his name. Boasting an impressive at-home setup for Twitch, the racer has offered his skills to help xQc become roadworthy.

With three supercars to his name, you’d expect Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel to be able to drive, however, the Canadian super streamer famously doesn’t hold a license.

Hoping to change that, Daniel Morad has thrown his expertise into the fray on-stream to “gladly help xQc out.”

This all arose as Morad responded to viewer suggestions on an April 20 stream where a chatter said “You need to do a stream with xQc, and teach that man how to drive.”

Whether this is an empty statement, or if it is possible to bring into reality remains to be seen. But it is no secret that xQc has long been license-less, and with 20-hour streams on the regular, seemingly little need to know how to drive.

Addressing the mercurial nature of xQc, and his notoriety around availability for IRL events, Morad said he was available provided someone links the two up. “If you want, if you know how to get a hold of him.”

On Reddit, fans hearing the news were quick to point out xQc’s difficult-to-reach nature. “Just don’t ever DM him, he never reads DMs. Also, don’t make a scheduled appointment because he will forget.”

Further responses brought an unintentional brutal comparison into the mix, citing an infamous press question from the 2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix “Thirty years ago, Niki Lauda told us: “Take a trained monkey, place him into the cockpit and he is able to drive the car.”

xQc has not responded yet, but we’ll keep updates going if this becomes a reality. Hopefully, this would be a race that Morad would not have to resort to peeing himself in.