PRISM’s Shiki Miyoshino drops Sony Music major debut with “hanahaki syndrome”

PRISM Project’s Shiki Miyoshino has become the first English-speaking VTuber to have a major debut under Sony Music with her single “hanahaki syndrome”. It’s the first of potentially many projects for PRISM of this ilk, after joining the Sony Music Entertainment Japan brand in mid-2022.

Shiki Miyoshino, for many, is the face of PRISM Project. The VTuber has more than 140,000 subscribers on YouTube, and has been kicking around for two years now with anniversary celebrations in full swing over June.

Article continues after ad

However the third generation star VTuber has had a big break on June 26, announcing her major debut with music label Sony Music. Her debut single, hanahaki syndrome, will release on July 12.

PRISM Project transitioned under the Sony Music Entertainment Japan banner in May 2022, and this is the first major musical project leveraging that change.

The star has featured on numerous original songs before, including alongside her genmates in Prismatic Dream. This project is a different kettle of fish being under the mega music label, and emblematic of her growth over the last two years.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve always loved singing, but never had the motivation to really pursue it professionally, more than what I’d been doing for so long, until joining PRISM,” she told Dexerto.

“I never in my wildest dreams could’ve imagined I’d be sitting here as a musical artist for Sony Music and being supported by a ton of wonderful people within and outside my agency. It’s really a dream come true, and I have many people to thank for this opportunity of a lifetime!”

Article continues after ad

Supplied: PRISM Project Shino Miyoshino’s hanahaki syndrome marks the first major release for a English-speaking VTuber under Sony Music’s Japan label.

Shiki joined forces with vocaloid producer and composer GHOST to make hanahaki syndrome a reality, who described the song as “a little different from [their] usual music.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

PRISM producer Shogun previously spoke on opportunities like this being afforded to the agency’s VTubers during a Reddit AMA in August 2022.

This has been backed up by the recent debut of three new generations and specific acquisition of stars with a musical slant like Ami Amami and Nana Asteria.

Article continues after ad

“At PRISM Project, we intend to utilize all the resources of the worldwide Sony Music Group to provide both online and offline career opportunities to our talents,” he said after Gen 5’s reveal in April.

“Within the virtual talent space, there are countless incredibly gifted performers who have both the skills and the drive necessary to succeed both in the classic sense as VTubers, but also in traditionally offline business spaces such as the voice acting and musical artist industries, in which we at Sony Music have over fifty-five years of experience.”

Article continues after ad

Shiki is leaning full throat into those opportunities, and using all the resources at her fingertips to push forward her VTuber and music careers with PRISM Project and Sony Music in equal stead.

“I’m looking forward to promoting my content and bringing my message to the entire world, and ensuring that all my fans continue to find an appreciation for feeling alive through horror and the occult,” she continued.

“My debut single definitely reflects that ⁠— it’s super spooky and everything I could’ve hoped for in a major debut song, so I hope everyone will listen to it!”