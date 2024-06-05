Pringles thief blames burglaries on addictive snack: “Once you pop, you can’t stop”

A Pringles thief has revealed to police his reasoning for committing multiple burglaries and shop thefts, claiming the snack’s slogan explains all.

40-year-old Adam Spencer was arrested in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire after a string of burglaries saw the suspect get away with 17 tubes of Pringles.

On top of the crisps, Spender stole meat products and an additional £300 (approximately $383 USD) worth of stock. His Pringles escapade started on April 11 and continued until May 19.

Stores that were targeted by Spencer included the following: a Tesco on Alfreton Road, an Asda store on Priestsic Road, and an Iceland groceries supermarket, also located on Priestsic Road.

Article continues after ad

The latter was hit by the thief a total of three times, with one of these visits seeing Spencer get his hands on all the tubes of Pringles. However, his spree came to an end after police officers recognized the suspect and subsequently arrested him.

Fessing up to his crimes, Spencer hilariously explained his series of shop thefts by quoting Pringles’ iconic slogan when questioned by police. He told officers, “Once you pop, you can’t stop.”

Article continues after ad

Appearing in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Spencer ultimately pleaded guilty to all charges — which included two counts of burglary and three counts of theft.

Article continues after ad

He was sentenced the same day and subsequently given a six-month prison sentence, which was suspended for a year. On top of this, Spencer was ordered to pay £200 (about $255 USD) in compensation.

“The actions of prolific thieves like Spencer can have a really negative impact on communities, who don’t want to see their stores targeted again and again,” said police constable Dean Fenton, of Nottinghamshire Police.

“Burglary is also a very serious offense, so we were pleased to be able to link Spencer to the two he was involved in, as well as the shop thefts, and put him before the courts.”

Article continues after ad

Spencer will also be completing a six-month drug rehabilitation program, though it’s unlikely this was ordered for his Pringles addiction despite his reasoning for thievery.