Pregnant YouTuber Nicole Thea dies age 24

24-year-old YouTuber and mother Nicole Thea has tragically been confirmed dead at eight weeks pregnant, sending shock throughout the YouTube community at her sudden and unexpected passing.

Thea and her unborn son, Reign, were confirmed deceased by her mother in an emotional Instagram post on July 12, with no cause of death having been released at this time.

Thea’s mother likewise confirmed that several unpublished videos would also be released to her YouTube channel after her passing in the coming days.

“RIP my beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven," Thea's mother wrote.

According to the post, Thea passed away on July 11, leaving behind her over 92,000 subscribers on YouTube.

While not an internet superstar, Thea boasted a substantial following due to her humorous and brutally honest videos documenting her pregnancy, music videos, beauty tips and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ah0xoizVokU

Thea’s loss comes as a massive shock to the YouTube community, with many taking to social media to mourn the shocking loss of one of their own who seemed to be in the prime of her life.

You didn’t even need to know Nicole personally to see how excited her and Boga were to be parents. You could just tell they were soul mates. Such sad news man. RIP Nicole Thea and baby Reign 🙏🏾🤍 — ADEOLA PATRONNE. (@AdeolaPatronne) July 12, 2020

I’ve been thinking about Nicole Thea so much. She just looked so happy to start her new chapter with Boga. It’s so unfair she didn’t get to see it. It’s unfair Reign didn’t get to experience life as we know it. It’s so unfair Boga has had his family ripped away from him. Man 💔 — #TwoTwosPodcast (@Ro_Reveur) July 13, 2020

YouTube themselves even took to Twitter to address Thea’s passing, writing, “The loss of talented British creator Nicole Thea and her unborn son Reign has left us truly saddened. Our sincerest condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans at this difficult time.”

The loss of talented British creator Nicole Thea and her unborn son Reign has left us truly saddened. Our sincerest condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans at this difficult time. — YouTube Creators (@ytcreators) July 13, 2020

