Preach responds after viral clip alongside Rich Campbell when allegations dropped

Twitch star Preach opened up about the viral clip of him and streamer Rich Campbell came to be as the pair were hosting the Echo WoW race to world first when the OTK streamer was pulled from the broadcast.

On December 16, streamer Rich Campbell resigned from the streaming organization OTK.

The move came after Twitch streamer Azalia Lexi posted a twit longer about Rich with details about alleged sexual assault.

As the details came to light, Rich was actually live broadcasting Echo’s race to world first for WoW Dragonflight’s first raid, Vault of the Incarnates, and was broadcasting alongside Preach as the incident played out on social media.

Preach explains “frustrating” broadcast involving Rich Campbell

Preach and Rich were providing commentary as Echo’s WoW team attempted to complete the Vault of the Incarnates raid as the first org to do so.

However, the broadcast took a turn when Rich exited the event live while the pair were commentating together. Later, Preach explained what was going on.

“I f*cking love that I’m in the clip where he gets canceled. It’s me sat next to him. That was amazing. That’s f*cking awesome that the clip circulating is me sat right f*cking next to him as he found out.”

Preach also said that all this went down on his birthday, and he described the week as a whole as being “sh**ty” following the viral clip.

The moment he’s referring to is of the Echo Esports broadcast where Rich is looking at his phone intensely, then dashes off of the broadcast, a clip which now has over 450,000 views in just a few days.

Preach says Rich was looking at his phone during a lot of the stream, describing it later in his own stream as “frustrating.” The streamer also said looking at your phone for extended periods isn’t something commentators don’t normally do during these WoW events.

Clearly, Rich’s mind was elsewhere as his resignation came just after he exited the stream.