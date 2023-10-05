Postal worker rushes homeowner’s dog to vet after venomous snake bite

After a beagle was bitten by a venomous snake, a postal worker stopped in the middle of her route to bring the dog to an emergency vet.

Delivery drivers often bond with homeowner’s animals who greet them on their route. And for one beagle named Ginger, she’s no different, as she would happily wait for treats from the postal worker.

However, during one delivery to Ginger’s residence, a postal worker named Holle Keene Prigmore noticed that Ginger was more lethargic than usual.

Realizing that it was because Ginger had been bitten by a venomous snake, Prigmore jumped into action and rushed her to an emergency vet. She was later praised by Ginger’s family for saving her life.

Unsplash: mikaela wiedenhoff A postal worker saved a beagle’s life during her daily route.

Postal worker writes note alerting family of dog’s snake bite

Kelsey and Aaron Proctor were away from their home when they left Ginger, their beagle, outside for playtime.

Though Ginger would typically wait for a treat from the Proctor’s postal worker Prigmore, Ginger was unable to do so from being injured after getting bit by a copperhead snake.

Copperhead snake bites lead to mild symptoms in humans. However, dogs should be treated differently, as they are prone to severe swelling, pain, and bruising when bitten by a copperhead snake.

Seeing how distressed Ginger was, Prigmore immediately rushed her to an emergency vet. She wrote a note on her phone and aimed it at the Proctor’s porch camera so they could be alerted about where Ginger was and what had happened.

Facebook: Kelsey Proctor Prigmore wrote the Proctor’s a note to alert them of their dog’s snake bite while they were away.

Prigmore’s note read, “Little beagle bit by copperhead.” After the incident, the Proctor’s then took to Facebook to share their gratitude, saying, “This sweet woman took our girl to the vet and left us a note on her phone in our camera to see.”

They continued, “I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart. Thankfully, Ginger is going to be okay, and I truly believe it’s because of this woman.”

The Proctor’s also shared an update on how Ginger was recovering, saying, “She is doing well. She is in pain. Her back left leg/paw is swollen and she is afraid to put pressure on it. She has been resting, getting lots of love, and under some blankies.”

