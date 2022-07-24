Post Malone’s awful backflip attempt leaves Twitch chat in hysterics

Shay Robson . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 – day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Music star Post Malone left his Twitch chat in hysterics after the singer-songwriter attempted a backflip after raising $50k during a charity live stream.

Among other mainstream celebrities, the 27-year-old rapper has shown a keen interest in gaming — specifically showing his love and commitment to Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends.

The popular music star often hops on Twitch from time to time to stream a few games when he feels like it. And his impressive following of over 700k absolutely loves it.

His most recent endeavor on the Amazon-owned platform was on July 23, when he looked to raise money for the United Way charity. After passing a huge milestone and raising $50k, PostMalone attempted a backflip that didn’t exactly go the way you’d expect.

NELK Post Malone has streamed with Apex Legends stars iiTzTimmy and Aceu on Twitch.

After claiming he’d do a backflip if he raised $50k for charity, a viewer in the rapper’s chat reminded him of the deal he made as his 37k viewers absolutely smashed the goal.

However, Post Malone was adamant to not go through with it. “Nah I said I would say I would attempt a backflip at $50k,” he claimed. But, the chat wasn’t going to let him get out of it that easy.

“This floor is mad hard in here y’all,” he added, desperately trying to find a reasonable excuse to not do it. But, in the end, he stood up and just went for it. With anticipation building and thousands of viewers hoping to see a good attempt, they ended up in complete hysterics.

In what looked like a move you’d see straight out of the UFC, the rapper kicked his leg up and spun around. “Did I do it? Was it close? Did it look crazy on stream at least” he sheepishly asked his chat as he sat back down.

Many sarcastically praised the “good attempt”, but hundreds of chatters couldn’t help but hold back their laughter — with laughing emotes flooding the chat.

Maybe he should practice a bit more before vowing to do a flip on stream.