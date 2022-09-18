Post Malone updates fans on TikTok after concert fall: “Everything’s good”

Post Malone has reassured his fans on TikTok after taking a nasty fall onstage during his concert in St. Louis.

The rapper was performing his hit ‘Circles’ at the at the Enterprise Center on September 17, when he walked down a ramp that extended onto the floor of the arena, and fell down a hole on stage.

He was seen wincing over in pain and screaming while laying on the ground, with his song still playing in the background.

Medics came and took him off the stage, but 15 minutes later, he reappeared and apologised to fans.

“St Louis, I’m so f**king sorry I ruined the show tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” Post Malone said, as fans chanted his name. “I want to thank you for your patience and I’m sorry, there was a big a** hole in the middle of the stage.”

He went on to thank the fans for “hanging in there” and performed a few more songs.

Post Malone took to TikTok on September 18 to update fans on his condition. In a short clip, he thanked his fans for their patience, and said that he’s feeling better after the fall.

“We just got back from the hospital, everything’s good, they gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour,” he said.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis, and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show. And next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you to make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.”

Fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages for the rapper.

“Post, you got hurt. No apology necessary. Everyone is relieved to know you’re ok,” one fan commented.

“Never apologize. Accidents happen and your people love you and support you. Get well. Much love,” another one added.

“No fault of your own sir. Accidents happen. The most important thing is you’re okay,” a third fan shared.