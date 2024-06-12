Porch pirate steals Apple Watch package seconds after delivery driver puts it down

Thieves stealing packages from doorsteps has become a common issue in many cities, but one porch pirate is going viral for stealing an Apple Watch right as it was being delivered.

Door cameras have produced some wild content over the years, and one man’s security system captured the moment a porch pirate snatched up a package just seconds after it was delivered.

In a video from June 3, a FedEx delivery driver showed up at Kyle Dorsch’s home in Columbus, Ohio to drop off a box containing an Apple Watch.

After putting the package on the porch and knocking on the door, a man swooped in, grabbed the box, and quickly ran away – all in broad daylight.

Shortly afterwards, the homeowner answered the door, leaving the baffled FedEx driver practically speechless as he mumbled, “He just took your package. I sat it down, I heard a movement, and [poof].”

Footage of the wild theft soon spread across social media, where it’s been viewed millions of times. X account ‘PicturesFoIder’ amassed over 17M views on its upload of the video.

“While we are home in the middle of the day – they didn’t wait for the delivery driver to leave the porch, they swooped in real quick and went off,” homeowner Kyle Dorsch recalled the situation.

Dorsch is hoping that police can catch the culprit before he can strike again, but remains dumbfounded by the experience. “It just seems unbelievable. Didn’t seem real. It still hasn’t yet.”

Although police are investigating, so far the porch pirate hasn’t been located or charged. Dorsch claims a blue Honda arrived on the scene just before the theft and the suspect escaped in it.

The rise of package thefts and homeowners sharing their door footage has caused some controversy in the past. In Canada, police in Quebec even warned that TikToks showing thieves stealing packages is a “violation of their private lives.”