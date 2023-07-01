Popular Instagram bodybuilder Joesthetics dies at 30 due to aneurysm

Social media bodybuilder Joesthetics just tragically died at 30 years old. Here is what his cause of death is, according to his girlfriend.

Jo Lindner – also known as Joesthetics – was one of the most successful fitness influencers. He had well over 8 million followers on Instagram and over 3 million likes on TikTok.

He was most recognized for his social media content, showing off his intense muscular physique.

On July 1, Joesthetics’ girlfriend announced that he had passed away at the young age of 30. Read on to find out more about his death, including the cause behind it.

What is Joesthetics’ cause of death?

His girlfriend Nicha took to Instagram on July 1 to provide more information about his death.

She wrote, “Yesterday he passed away by aneurysm. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace on my neck that he made for me.”

A championship bodybuilder herself, Nicha went on to share some kind words about Jo.

Nicha wrote, “At this moment I can’t write anything much Trust me this man was more than what you ever know. He was so sweet, kind, strong, and a HARD WORKING MAN. He was loyal, honest, and smart. And he was a believer in EVERYONE.”

Based on her Instagram, she and Jo had been in a relationship since around October 2021.

One of the main causes of aneurysms is high blood pressure. It hasn’t been revealed if his muscular build had anything to do with his death.

Fans have since taken to social media to react to his sudden passing and sent their well-wishes to his family.

To stay updated on other news revolving around influencers and content creators, make sure to check our page here.