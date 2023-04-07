Police warn about spicy gum TikTok challenge after 10 kids hospitalized

Police are warning about a spicy gum challenge that’s gone viral on TikTok after 10 elementary school kids were hospitalized.

When it comes to trends on TikTok, not all of them are the safest or smartest things to do.

From trends like the Kool-Aid Man challenge leading to arrests to the blackout challenge causing some to lose their lives, it’s important to consider the ramifications before participating in a trend.

Now, Police are warning parents about a TikTok spicy gum challenge that recently put 10 elementary school kids in the hospital.

Police warn parents after spicy gum challenge puts kids in hospital

According to a report from Fox10 Phoenix, 10 students from Dexter Park Elementary School in Orange, Massachusetts had an adverse reaction to the gum after it was brought in by a student.

CaJohns Trouble Bubble Bubble Gum, a gum that claims to measure 16 million Scoville units, is part of a TikTok trend where people try to blow a bubble despite the heat.

The local police department issued a warning on their Facebook page on April 5, the day after 10 kids were hospitalized.

“The Town of Orange had several students transported to area hospitals yesterday after participating in a “TikTok gum challenge”. Amazon.com as well as several other vendors sell chewing gum that contains the same active ingredient as police pepper spray, oleoresin capsicum,” They explained.

“Police-level pepper spray is normally rated to one to two million Scoville heat units. This is a way to measure the amount of heat an individual feels when they come into contact. This gum is rated at 16 million Scoville Heat Units.”

They went on to explain that those who have used the gum should be treated for exposure to the ingredient by rinsing their mouth out with water as many times as possible.

If the person swallowed their saliva after trying the gum and has trouble breathing, they should be transported to the emergency room.

