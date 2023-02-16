Police shut down viral prank after fake “spy balloon” flies over Chinese Embassy

A couple of pranksters say they’re being accused of trying to “start World War 3” after they flew a “spy balloon” over the Chinese Embassy in London.

TikTokers Josh_and_Archie are going viral for all the wrong reasons after they tried to get in on the “spy balloon” controversy sweeping the world.

After numerous spy balloons were spotted and shot down over the United States, the globe has been waiting for more information, especially as tensions between the two countries escalate.

In a TikTok video that has amassed over half-a-million views, Josh Pieters and Archie Manners got their own balloon to fly over the Chinese embassy, but the police weren’t too happy with the “offensive” prank.

Pranksters accused of starting “World War 3” with spy balloon prank

According to the duo, they felt if China was allowed to use a spy balloon then turnabout is fair play and decided to take matters of international espionage into their own hands.

After buying weather balloons, helium, and a successful test run, the two headed to the embassy where they unleashed their inflatable spy device only for the cops to show up.

“People inside may be offended by this,” an officer said. “Try and deflate it and take it with you.”

Luckily, there weren’t any further issues, but the two had some explaining to do and did so in their own unique comedic way.

“We thought that considering the Chinese are such fans of these balloons that they would have liked it,” Pieters explained. “A lot of people say we could be the start of World War III, but we wouldn’t want to do that.

“It was just a gathering mission. The intelligence could be quite important.”

Although the friends avoided any sort of legal issue this time, it doesn’t seem like the two will be trying to spy on other countries again in the near future.