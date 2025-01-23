Police report filed as Destiny accused of sharing “intimate recording” of woman

Twitch streamer chaeiry, who has accused streamer Destiny of sharing private content of her without permission, says she has filed a police report for the incident.

On January 21, two women accused Destiny, real name Stephen Bonnell II, of sharing “pornographic content” of them online without their consent.

Content creator Pxie was the first to go public, and said she would be taking legal action against Destiny. “I will be suing him for violating US Federal Code, 15 U.S.C. § 6851; Civil action relating to disclosure of intimate images and for Publication of Private Facts in Florida,” she said.

A second woman, known online as chaeiry, revealed that she too discovered Destiny had shared “an intimate audio recording taken of me without my consent.”

Destiny has denied the allegations from Pxie, claiming that the content was stolen from him, and that he had no control over it being distributed. “The leak happened without my knowledge, consent, or authorization,” he said.

chaeiry files police report

On January 23, chaeiry posted on X that she had made a report to police, that would be filed in the following days.

“I submitted my report and my evidence to the police this morning,” chaeiry said. “It will be filed in 3-5 days, and despite trying my best, there was no certain way to submit the report and keep my identity anonymous in filing.

“Being public is the only reason I was able to find out what happened to me, but I am worried about harassment moving forward and am doing my best to do the right thing and also protect myself.”

In a post the day previously, chaeiry stated her intention to file the report, as well as revealing Destiny had blocked her and “banned me and people supporting me from his community.”

“I have not done anything besides ask him for an explanation as I was assured this was something he didn’t do to me. When I wasn’t given one privately, I spoke publicly,” the streamer continued.

She accuses Destiny of recording her “while we had sex without my consent, and with no regard for me, also shared that recording to others.”

At the time of writing, Destiny has not responded publicly to chaeiry’s accusations.