Police issue warning as over 40 monkeys escape Alpha Genesis research facility

Police in South Carolina have issued a warning to residents after 43 monkeys escaped from a research facility.

On Thursday, November 7, NBC News reported that the 43 monkeys had escaped from the Alpha Genesis research facility, which provides “nonhuman primate products and bio-research services,” according to its website.

Shortly after the escape, police began using thermal imaging cameras to search for the primates and set out traps in an attempt to recapture them.

Yemassee Police Department issued a warning on Facebook telling residents to not interact with the animals and to call 911 immediately. They said: “Residents are strongly advised to keep doors and windows secured to prevent these animals from entering homes.”

The statement reveals that the fugitive primates are young female monkeys that are around seven pounds in weight and have never been used for testing due to their young age and size.

“A spokesperson from Alpha Genesis can confirm that these animals are too young to carry disease,” they said.

NBC News says that the company uses monkeys to carry out clinical trials, including on treatments for brain disease disorders. The company’s website states that it has “one of the largest and most comprehensive nonhuman primate facilities, designed specifically for monkeys, in the United States.”

This isn’t the first time the research facility has suffered from an escape, either. Back in 2016, Alpha Genesis had 19 monkeys evade security and escape before being recaptured six hours later.

While animal escapes aren’t the most common thing in the world, they happen more often than you would think. Back in June, petting zoo animals at Ohio’s Cedar Point amusement park escaped – prompting visitors to run away in fear.

After the animals were secured, a spokesperson for the popular park revealed that nobody was injured and they began an investigation into how the escape happened in the first place.