Police are hunting serial “porch pooper” as man repeatedly dumps on same house

Police are on the hunt for a serial “porch pooper” who has repeatedly targeted the same house while on a defecation spree.

The porch pooper’s victim, a homeowner who goes by ‘GentlemanUrbanFarmer‘ on Reddit, enlisted the help of Louisville Metro Police after being targeted multiple times.

The situation began on August 27 when GentlemanUrbanFarmer discovered what he believed to be cat feces on his front porch. However, after cleaning the mess and checking his security cameras, he discovered that the culprit was very much human.

“Not only did he defecate, but he also urinated on our welcome mat,” GentlemanUrbanFarmer told Wave3. And this wouldn’t be the porch pooper’s last attack.

With “no idea” why the porch pooper had chosen his house for the unusual attack, GentlemanUrbanFarmer would go on to be targeted three times in total.

“We’re good neighbors. We keep to ourselves, we behave ourselves. I can’t imagine anyone would want to do this kind of retribution,” GentlemanUrbanFarmer said. “I’m relieved that he’s not violent or he’s not trying to force entry. He’s just doing his deed, but it’s very disconcerting and disturbing.”

Police are now urging anyone with information on the porch pooper to contact them, releasing footage of the assailant that shows a young man in a red University of Louisville t-shirt, shorts, and only socks.

“LMPD is taking this seriously and consider[s] it a case of ‘harassment without physical contact’ so kudos to them for that,” GentlemanUrbanFarmer wrote on Reddit, after detailing how the porch pooper had returned and taken “30 seconds to do his deed”.

In the comment section, the homeowner shared he believed the porch pooper to have an “altered mental status somehow” based on his mannerisms: “I do feel bad for him, but it’s disgusting and has to stop.”

GentlemanUrbanFarmer also revealed he had attempted to stay awake and confront the pooper using his security camera’s speaker, however, “he skedaddles faster than I can react to the notification”.