Pokimane calls for Twitch to embrace ‘react meta’ with movie and TV show collabs

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has called for Twitch to fully embrace the controversial “react meta” by setting up collaborations with production companies that will let star streamers watch full-length movies and TV shows live.

The popular Twitch star has taken an opposite stance to many ⁠— instead of wanting the controversial ‘react meta’ that has taken the platform by storm recently to end, Pokimane is calling for Amazon to embrace it.

Anys wants to see Twitch team up with production companies like Walt Disney, Universal, Warner Bros, and more, with these collaborations opening up “safe” options for streamers when it comes to broadcasting movies to their legions of fans without any DMCA fears.

“That would be the dream, big collabs,” she said.

According to Pokimane, the ‘react meta’ may be the future of the site, especially if Twitch did manage to pull off the big-money team-ups she’s describing.

“I really do hope Twitch can do that, someday,” the Moroccan-Canadian star declared on January 12, “and I hope publishers and livestreamers can collaborate to the extent that they allow us to share the experience of watching full-length movies, TV shows, with viewers all around the world.”

Pokimane’s request already exists in one form — Amazon Prime offers a “Watch Parties” feature, which gives streamers access to the company’s film and television back catalogue. Anys would love to see even more options though, with fresh premieres and new shows on the menu too.

The Twitch streamer admitted it was “a lot to ask,” but claimed she could see collabs happening in the future as the Amazon-owned site continues to expand into mainstream popularity.

Pokimane’s fans were less convinced, however, with many pointing out DMCA strikes wouldn’t go away. “Stop laughing at my dreams! I can dream, you know?”

Pokimane accidentally became a leading figurehead for Twitch’s ongoing “react meta” late last week, after the 25-year-old was suspended for watching Avatar: The Last Airbender for the very first time on-stream.

The Twitch star said she wasn’t surprised by her suspension, and went on to admit she doesn’t think it is “unfair” ⁠— it was actually something she was expecting sooner rather than later. That said, it’s the exact situation she’s hoping to avoid by having Twitch and film companies team up.

“I think the criticism, these people insulting streamers, labeling them and the whole genre lazy, is just wrong,” she said. “I actually want to see it grow in the future.”