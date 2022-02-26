Pokimane explains why she voted for xQc as Streamer of the Year

Pokimane explained why she voted for xQc as the Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2022, claiming he’s “on another level” in terms of hours streamed and variety of content.

QTCinderella’s fan-voted Streamer Awards 2022 is coming on March 13. Voting has already begun across 27 different awards categories. However, arguably the most decorated award is the Streamer of the Year 2022.

Pokimane was casting her votes on stream. When it came time to vote for the Streamer of the Year, she ultimately voted for xQc over the other nominees — Ludwig, Mizkif, and Sykkuno.

“I just don’t think there’s any competing with xQc at this point in time,” said Poki.

“xQc is on another level above almost all streamers in hours streamed, in variety, in community. You can even tell in his viewership. It’s insane.”

Poki commended Mizkif, who was also nominated for the award, for having an outstanding year. However, she thinks xQc is in a “league of his own” at the moment, and it’d be a struggle for anyone to compete with him.

“I’m going have to vote for xQc. This one is tough because I do feel like this was Mizkif’s year. If I could, I would give it to both of them.”

She believes both streamers ticked lots of boxes throughout the year, including the variety of things they stream, the length of their streams, and the intensity of their streams.

However, xQc had the edge in her opinion.

Poki wasn’t nominated for the award herself. However, she was nominated for the Legacy Award along with Scarra, Sodapoppin, and Summit1g, which celebrates streamers who have helped shape the industry.

She urged fans to stop voting for her at streamer award shows, begging them to vote for others instead. However, there’s a good chance they’ll vote for her in this category considering how much she’s accomplished.