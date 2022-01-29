Pokimane trolls viewer with perfect response after being asked about dating

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys hilariously trolled a chatter who asked what her perfect date would be, leaving her chat in stitches.

Pokimane is known to call out viewers in her Twitch channel she finds unsavory or offensive and being as popular as she is, this can happen quite frequently.

During a broadcast on January 28, she laid into a troll in her chat and eviscerated them with: “You will never get b**ches. You will never have a bad b**ch on your arm.”

Later in that same stream, she decided to have some fun with another question from a viewer she found befuddling.

Pokimane describes her perfect date, with a twist

Poki was asked by a fan, “What’s the perfect date look like for you?”

She took a moment to ponder the perfect response, and eventually described her ideal date with a guy. “He comes to my house, he gives me spaghetti and meatballs from my favorite place, and then he just leaves,” she said.

The streamer finished the sarcastic response with, “And then I just watch my favorite show with my favorite food all night. Yeah, sounds nice.”

Pokimane has long been vocal about spaghetti being her favorite food, so it’s not surprising her perfect date involves being handed pasta that she can just enjoy by herself.

The 25-year-old streamer’s dating life is often the subject of discussion for viewers. She’s talked about why she keeps her dating life personal, “In general, relationship stuff is stuff that I don’t like to talk about outright,” she said.