Pokimane stuns fans by treating them to free meals

Twitch star Pokimane surprised her fans by Tweeting that for a limited time, she will be paying for their meals through Venmo.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is among the most popular female content creators on Twitch, with an impressive following of over 9 million fans.

The prominent streamer often interacts with their fanbase, a great example of this is earlier this year when she warned her fans and others about a dangerous fad.

Pokimane decided to treat some fans to a meal forwarding the offer via a March 24 Tweet that read: “I want some of y’all to enjoy a good meal on me tonight, reply with your venmo & what you feel like eating.”

Pokimane treats her Twitter followers to free meals

Fans who took her up on the offer were pleasantly surprised, and some even got way more than they bargained for.

“Since it’s Ramadan I’m craving some taco bell, these youtube ads don’t help,” wrote one user. They probably did not expect the response from Pokimane which read: “hope u can eat 100$ worth of taco bell.”

“I wanna eat some Spicy chicken Raman with thick noodles and 5 eggs cooked all the way through,” wrote fellow content creator JiDion. To which the Twitch star responded: “next meal at Twitch con is on me.”

“My partner loves ramen so much usually the one in Pasadena called Ramen Tatsunoya,” reads another request. Pokimane was more than happy to also grant that one, writing: “enjoy a cute couple meal on me!”

Pokimane responded to various requests through the night and was probably responsible for a lot of succulent, free meals distributed that night. A handful of good deeds that might have gone a long way for her fans.