Pokimane stunned as ex-Manchester United star gifts her subs on stream

Pokimane is no stranger to the occasional rude comment, and often makes videos poking fun at viewers who were banned from her Twitch chat.

Twitch streamer Pokimane was left absolutely lost for words after ex-Manchester United star Javier ‘Chicharito‘ Hernández gifted subs to her.

In the past few years, we’ve seen everything from music stars, football players, and even government officials make their way onto Twitch broadcasts. Fans love the crossovers too, as hundreds of thousands of viewers tune in when it happens.

Notably, U.S. politician Alexandria ‘AOC’ Ocasio-Cortez shattered records with her Among Us stream in late 2021. The stream became one of the most-watched events to date.

Now, two worlds have collided once again, as ex-Manchester United player Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández left Twitch star Pokimane shocked after gifting her subs.

The 26-year-old streamer was left stunned toward the end of her January 8 broadcast. While casually waiting for her Valorant game to start, a message in chat caught her eye.

“CH14: Tell Poki we met at Roy’s place a few days ago we have the same trainer,” a fan wrote, a message which came from Chicharito himself, which certainly got the Twitch streamer’s attention.

“You’re the one that gifted subs?!” she exclaimed. “No guys you’re not going to believe who this is.”

“This is Javier, one of the most famous soccer, football, whatever you wanna call it, in the world.”

She continued: “Yeah we have the same trainer? And he’s in my chat gifting subs? That’s crazy.”

The 34-year-old LA Galaxy striker streams on Twitch himself as a pastime alongside his professional football career — and is even signed to the esports organization Complexity Gaming.

It’s fair to say Poki and her chat were left stunned by footballer’s unexpected appearance in her channel.