Pokimane left stunned after Valorant teammates unknowingly trash-talk her

Emma Hill . 31 minutes ago

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys was left red-faced after her Valorant teammates started roasting her not knowing she was listening in the whole time.

Pokimane has a huge collection of games that she consistently plays on her streams, but none can compare to her love for Valorant.

Although she has been proclaimed as the “best” Valorant streamer on Twitch by some, she has had to deal with her fair share of hate over the game and her playing tactics.

She then came face to face with such toxicity during her livestream when, as she was doing a brilliant job leading her team, her fellow players started bad-mouthing her.

Pokimane catches teammates trash-talking her

On July 9, Pokimane streamed her “secret” Valorant playthrough in which she hid her identity from her teammates.

As the group was pelted relentlessly by their rivals, one team member was mistakenly informed that Pokimane was “playing against” them when she was actually part of the team.

As a result, they started bad-mouthing her thinking she wouldn’t be able to hear them, unaware that she was reluctantly listening in to every word they said. <span data-waterfall="false" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After debating whether Pokimane was playing as Sage, one of them joked that they were going to “shaft” her. But, the plot failed and Pokimane helped lead her team to victory.

Following on from the match, however, Pokimane sat in silence and simply responded to her concerned viewers in her chat that she “didn’t want to talk about” the “cringe” encounter.

Yet, her dedicated fanbase was on hand as always and sent a wave of support and encouragement as she went ahead with her stream.