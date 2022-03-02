Pokimane explains why she started secret “PokiTwit” Twitter group for fans

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has started a ‘secret’ Twitter group for her biggest fans. Called “PokiTwit”, the star explained she wanted to build a community on the platform that isn’t constantly invaded by haters and trolls.

Pokimane has dealt with haters throughout her career. They’ve come after her for everything and anything, including claims she uses a fake persona, flexes her wealth, and more. She vowed to never change things to appease them.

However, the toxicity they bring often spills over into social media too. Haters lock horns with fans for posting about her, let alone defending her. So, in a bid to stamp that out, she’s created a fan-only Twitter group.

Advertisement

“We made a little Twitter group,” she said. “It’s the best thing that’s happened to me in 2022. Let me show you guys.” She held her phone up to the camera and offered viewers a sneak peek of the private group.

“It’s called PokiTwt, and it’s just all these cute community members posting cute sh*t.”

It’s a safe haven for fans to talk about her without toxicity from outsiders — which is the reason why she made it.

Read More: Pokimane explains why she voted xQc as Streamer of the Year

“It’s really nice because I’ve always wanted a way to build a community of people on Twitter that doesn’t constantly get invaded by a**holes. I feel like this is finally the way how. Because I don’t want to private my account.”

Advertisement

The PokiTwt Twitter community isn’t much of a secret anymore — not since she posted a link to it on her secondary Twitter account. If you’d like to check it out, you can do so by clicking here.

Read More: Sykkuno explains why Pokimane is best Valorant streamer

Keep in mind, though, that you’ll need to agree with a set of rules enforced by moderators. This includes being kind and respectful, open and inclusive, posting safe-for-work content, and more.