Pokimane slams viral flying Tesla stunt for taking things “too far”

Twitch star Pokimane is hitting out at those responsible for the recent viral ‘flying Tesla’ stunt that saw one of the electric cars vault over a hill at high speeds — with a cat inside.

Just a few days ago, YouTuber Alex Choi uploaded a video showing off the “car shenanigans” taking place at a Tesla meetup in Los Angeles, California.

However, things took a drastic turn when one of the Tesla enthusiasts flew their vehicle off a steep hill, rendering the car airborne for a few jaw-dropping seconds before crashing into the street several hundred feet away.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the stunt, with Choi saying that he does “not condone reckless behavior that endangers the lives of others. Everyone is lucky to be alive.”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the driver wasn’t the only one risking their hide to perform the daredevil act — a cat was also in the car at the time of the incident, something that Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys just couldn’t condone.

She reacted to the viral clip during a recent broadcast and hit out at those responsible for driving dangerously with an animal in the vehicle, saying the stunt went “too far.”

“The cat didn’t ask to be involved in your tomfoolery!” Anys exclaimed. “If you’re gonna tomfoolery, at least do it on your own! What if you crash and the cat’s in there?”

Advertisement

Read More: Twitch just changed the way streamers appeal bans and report accounts

“That cat was just trying to live its life, y’know? Eat some tuna. Sleep in the sun. You’re sticking it in a car and endangering one of its nine lives.”

Los Angeles police confirmed the car was a rental and showcased the damage on their YouTube channel, revealing the Tesla had hit two parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

Describing the incident as a “misdemeanor hit and run,” LAPD are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that can be used to identify the driver.