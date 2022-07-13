Pokimane shades Greekgodx over his controversial takes on women

Emma Hill . 1 hour ago

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys took a swipe at her fellow streamer Dimitri ‘Greekgodx’ Antonatos over his “misogynistic” comments which sparked outrage on the internet.

Greekgodx burst back onto the scene after his controversial comments preceding his Twitch suspension were slammed by the internet.

He has since been getting into fiery debates with his fellow Twitch creators across the streaming community. This includes an argument over the ‘flat-Earth’ theory with Asmongold and an 90 minute long argument with xQc over his streaming lifestyle.

Pokimane made her feelings over Greek’s sexist comments perfectly clear during her livestream on July 12 when a game character’s dialogue seemed all too familiar.

Pokimane compares game character to Greekgodx

Pokimane was finishing ‘Life Is Strange’ alongside her viewers when she noted that Dr Jefferson’s dialogue reminded her of Greek’s previous controversial comments about a future female partner.

In one scene during Episode 5 of the game, Jefferson says to Max: “I like my models to be seen and not heard.”

Pokimane quickly paused the game and asked her viewers: “Why does that sound like something Greek would say about women?”

It comes after Greek previously said on his Twitch channel that he wants a wife who stays “in the kitchen,” cooking, cleaning, and looking after the children, while he streamed and “made the money.”

This isn’t the first time that Pokimane has hit out at Greek. She previously criticized the controversial figure over his “perspective” during his explosive argument with xQc.

Greek’s Twitch streams now are few and far between. However, given how the community is still rocked by his previous comments, he doesn’t need to start the stream to have people talking about him.