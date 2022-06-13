Pokimane says woman gave her “death stare” over outfit in South Korea

Twitch star Pokimane is having a blast while traveling abroad in South Korea with friends — but shared an odd experience she had while wearing a midriff-baring top.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys jetted off for South Korea last week, flying out from sunny Southern California for a fun-filled holiday abroad with friends.

Thus far, Pokimane’s tweets and Instagram posts have been nothing short of exuberant; the star, who boasts over 9.2 million Twitch followers, is clearly having the time of her life in the Eastern country.

However, she did experience one awkward moment when she was out and about while wearing a pair of sweats and a crop top.

we landed! ✈️ gonna get situated today and likely stream tomorrow 🙂 pic.twitter.com/HxY1QMk8XH — imane 💜 (@imane) June 8, 2022

Anys described the incident to fellow streamer JakeNBake as the two live-streamed while walking around a city (a staple for the traveling broadcaster).

While they walked, Anys claimed that she’d been making a convenience store run while wearing the outfit, which, according to her, showed just a few centimeters of skin from the hem of her shirt to the waistband of her pants.

Pokimane claimed that an older woman nearby had given her a “death glare” and motioned to the bit of skin showing from her outfit, making her wonder if she was either offended by the skin or if she was commenting on her weight.

“I’ve never in my life — especially someone who’s like, growing up a good girl — I’ve never had an older lady give me a death stare like that,” she explained.

“I was like, is she saying I need to cover up this two centimeters of skin, or is she calling me fat? Or is she asking if I’m pregnant? I was like, this is my Twitch chat all over again! …it was so odd!”

Luckily, it looks like Poki wasn’t too bothered by the incident and managed to spin it into a funny story — one of many stories she’ll have to tell when she returns from her travels.