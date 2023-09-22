Pokimane says everyone has been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time

Pokimane has claimed that everyone has been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time, but she doesn’t mind it.

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is undoubtedly one of Twitch’s biggest streamers, rising from your average personality on Twitch to a certified internet celebrity, she has certainly made a name for herself.

However, despite being one of the internet’s biggest streamers today, most have seemingly been pronouncing her name wrong this entire time.

Explained in a Wired ‘The Web’s Most Searched Questions’ video, Poki revealed that most people have been mispronouncing her name wrong from the very beginning.

“The reason this is my name is because obviously of gaming, I play a lot of Pokemon. And my name is ‘Imane’, so it’s supposed to be a play on words,” she said in the video.

“That’s why it’s actually supposed Pokimane (poʊkimɑn), but I understand in English this just reads as Pokimane (poʊkɪmeɪn),” she revealed in the video, with her name attempting to make a play on English phonetics.

“So I’m never mad at people when they pronounce it that way, like, call me whatever you want. As long as it’s nice.”

Of course, the Pokimane faithful would have actually known about this way before as she actually has revealed this fact on multiple occasions in her streams.

She even previously revealed this fact in an interview with Anthony Padilla as well, where she joked about accepting the pronunciation so as to not “catch a Nintendo lawsuit”.

Pokimane answered some other questions in the video, such as talking about how getting her own dance into Fortnite is one of the high points of her career, and revealing she rarely plays League of Legends anymore, the game in which she first made her name.