Pokimane roasts Cardi B’s Met Gala dress: “It’s giving tin can”

The 2022 Met Gala took place this week, with oodles of celebrities gracing the red carpet in stunning gowns — but Twitch star Pokimane wasn’t a fan of rapper Cardi B’s dress.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event, orchestrated for the benefit of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

The Gala is pinned as one of the world’s most prestigious fashion events. Attendees are asked to follow a particular theme for the evening; previous years have centered around ‘Camp’ and ‘Heavenly Bodies.’

This year’s Met Gala theme was ‘Gilded Glamour,’ drawing similarities from the Gilded Age’s extravagance and excess (think ‘The Great Gatsby’).

However, more than a few fashion fans were left disappointed as celebrities’ outfits didn’t necessarily seem to fit the theme — a sentiment that Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys found herself agreeing with.

The broadcasting star went over this year’s Met Gala gowns with her audience of over 8 million fans when she came across rapper Cardi B’s look of the night.

Cardi’s dress was certainly a Gilded affair; the star was wrapped in a form-fitting dress made of gold chains, beads, and decorative pieces with nails to match.

The Bodak Yellow rapper’s gown was certainly eye-catching — but Pokimane wasn’t a fan of the look.

“Cardi B — no BM (bruh moment), I like Cardi,” Poki began. “I think she’s hilarious. But she looks like a pocket full of change to me.”

“Like she’s beautiful as a person, as a face, as a body, as an everything… but this dress, I don’t know why it’s giving tin can a little bit. Yeah, I just think of like, quarters.”

Pokimane couldn’t help but laugh at her own comparison before giving her takes on the other looks of the evening, which had her suggesting a drinking game where participants take a shot “every time someone wears a black suit.”

“I think it followed the bell curve: A lot of mid-satisfactory bad ones, and a handful of really, really good ones,” she said of the event.

While Pokimane herself hasn’t been invited to the Met Gala, a handful of influencers have been graced with invitations this year — including TikTok star Addison Rae (although whether or not she followed the theme is up to you).