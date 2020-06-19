Pokimane reveals why she's moving out of the Offline TV house

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has long been part of the content creation group ‘Offline TV’ — but after living with the squad in their shared home, she is making a huge jump to another location.

Pokimane was one of the four original members of Offline TV, with the organization having recently moved house to another location in late 2019.

Despite this recent change in locale, Pokimane expressed some doubts about her place in Los Angeles in a soul-baring series of Tweets via her second Twitter account, leading some fans to think she would leave the content house.

Advertisement

Anys teased her viewers with this possibility in an announcement video on June 19, where she at first joked that she would be moving back to Canada to be with her family.

However, it turns out that this statement was merely a practical joke, with the streamer quickly clarifying that she wouldn’t be moving out of the country, but rather out of the Offline TV content house, instead living with a group of her female friends.

Read More: Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett reveal reason behind emotional breakup

Advertisement

“As amazing of an experience as that was, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything, I do feel like it is kind of time for me to try something new,” she explained. “I’m moving in with a bunch of my girl friends, which I’m really excited for.”

Anys went on to explain that her decision to leave the house had nothing to do with Offline TV and claimed that the organization fully supported her, while also assuring concerned fans that she will continue to remain a part of the group moving forward.

“I just really want to make it a point to say [Offline TV] have been so supportive of my decision, and it has nothing to do with OTV,” she continued. “I will still be in all the videos, I’ll be coming over for shoots, I will probably be playing more games with them. ...Nothing there is changing. I’m just personally kind of testing something out in terms of my living situation.”

Advertisement

(Topic begins at 3:26)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwNyBXGxP6g

Thus far, Pokimane’s decision has been met with positivity from fans as she begins the next step in a new chapter of her life as an online streaming sensation away from the Offline TV home.