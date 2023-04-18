Pokimane reveals why she gives fake names in public

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has revealed why she uses fake names out in public and asked fans not to call her out if they hear her doing it.

Over the last few years, Twitch star Pokimane has become one of the most recognizable streamers on the internet, with fans approaching her wherever she goes.

She’s even gone as far as meeting a fan during his IRL stream while she was at the mall shopping.

Article continues after ad

In a recent TikTok video, Poki revealed that she has trouble sharing her first name with employees at Starbucks, explaining that she sometimes uses a different name in those situations.

Pokimane reveals she uses a different name at Starbucks

Uploaded on April 17 to her alternate TikTok account, Poki asked fans not to call her out for using a different name when ordering her favorite Starbucks drink.

“If you see me out in public at like a Starbucks or I’m getting food and I give them a completely random name and you know that’s not my real name — mind your business okay,” she said.

Article continues after ad

“It’s my white name. Sometimes I go by Jen or Kim, you know. Because if I give them my actual name, Imane, here’s how the conversation goes. ‘Yvonne? No no no Imane. Elon? Girl, do I look like Elon Musk to you?'”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She went on to add: “They’ll ask how to spell [Imane], and they’ll come out and ask ‘Is there an Imani here? I moon? Imana?’ I don’t wanna deal with it.”

Article continues after ad

Pokimane is Moroccan-Canadian, and her first name is quite common in Morocco, although it has a Muslim origin meaning “faith.”

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, check out our coverage.