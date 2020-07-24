Pokimane reveals insane costs of being a top Twitch streamer

In an interview on July 22, popular Twitch star Imane 'Pokimane' Anys revealed the mind-blowing financial costs of running one of the most popular streaming channels on the platform.

For many, Pokimane has been one of the faces of Twitch over the last few years. The Moroccan-Canadian personality and OfflineTV alum has amassed millions of followers across her YouTube, Instagram, and social media accounts.

On July 22, the star sat down with financial YouTuber Graham Stephan to discuss the complexity of turning streaming into a business. The 24-year-old revealed the jaw-dropping expenses it can take to be an online entertainer.

The Twitch star opened up to Stephan during their interview, and broke down the number of employees she's hired. "For a very long time, I had editors, so just people that I would commission. Then over the years, that turned into a full time editor, and then that has now become 'I need someone to manage my editors,'" she said.

Pokimane also revealed that she hired someone to deal with companies. "I have hired a manager in general, which is someone I delegate tasks to, and that communicates with companies. They are mainly managing my day-to-day and my liaison for other companies, so I'm not the one responding to every email."

The streamer then revealed the eye-popping amount of money she spends each month to run her operations. "Business expense by far is what I spend most of my income on. Probably like $10-20k a month just paying other people out."

(Topic starts at 5:16.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvl05CQKkY0

As if that didn't sound complex enough, Poki then laughed and added, "I forgot to mention, but I also now have like a business manager, which is just someone who handles all my finances including paying all the people I mentioned. [They] also set up meetings with investment firms, so I can decide who I work with."

The streamer admitted that it becomes stressful having to communicate with so many people. She also explained that being a streamer is "not a 9 to 5 job" and that you have to "be ready to respond to things as they pop up."

With all the things that happen behind the scenes, the Twitch star's interview gives viewers a deeper insight into how much work it actually is to be an online entertainer. Especially if you want to turn into a full-time business.