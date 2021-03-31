Pokimane reveals how many Twitch users are banned from her stream and it's bonkers - Dexerto

Pokimane is one of Twitch’s most successful streamers — but with great success comes a surprising amount of trolls, quite a few of which have been banned from her broadcasts.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys boasts over 7.5 million followers on Twitch, where she plays games with other high-profile content creators and reacts to funny content for her viewers — but recently, she’s also taken to broadcasting the hilarious unban requests she receives.

These requests can include everything from heartfelt apologies to wildly inappropriate messages and even genuinely funny jokes, and have become a staple part of her content strategy as of late.

But exactly how many viewers are banned from her stream, overall? Anys found this out for herself during a March 31 unban request broadcast — and it’s safe to say that she was thoroughly flabbergasted by the amount.

Of course, Pokimane was already aware that quite a few of the accounts that made up her banned list were bots… but those run by human beings numbered around 350,000. That’s nothing to sneeze at!

“There are a lot of bots. Normal users, maybe 350k,” she stated. “That’s not including bots?! That’s crazy!”

However, the amount of genuine users who have been blocked from her chat pale in comparison to the number of bots that have gotten the boot, which she announced as over 10 million.

“That is absolutely buckwild,” she exclaimed after being stunned into silence for a moment. “Bots are 10 million plus! What? Actually, what? Wow!”

Of course, not every unban request stream is so wholesome, especially considering the sheer amount of banned accounts from her chat; Imane herself has shown off a slew of “gross” messages from banned viewers, but has been able to turn the nasty issue around by creating hilarious content from it.

If Anys’ stream boasts over 10 million banned accounts, one has to wonder how many bans other popular streamers have doled out — but Pokimane has managed to find the humor in the matter by putting her haters on blast in front of thousands of viewers.