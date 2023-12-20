Pokimane reveals her own biggest red flags include being “clingy” in relationships

Pokimane revealed all of her own red flags in her latest podcast, admitting that she can be “clingy” in relationships despite labeling herself as an “independent” person in other major aspects of her life.

Pokimane is no stranger to discussing her dating life while on stream. The content creator previously talked about past relationships, what she looks for in a partner, and more.

In a new YouTube podcast, Poki discussed all things red flags, even going through her own during the video. While she mentioned a few, the one that she spent the most time discussing was her need for emotional support at all times.

“I require a whole lot of emotional support and you might not even know when, but I’m going to need you to respond. I don’t know if it’s my inherent personality, my temperament, or my line of work. I don’t know what it is but sometimes I just go baby mode and I need a little bit of love immediately.”

However, Pokimane did then discuss that, while she may need constant attention emotionally, she is largely independent in most other aspects of her life

“I’m really independent financially, physically I live in my own space and I do my own thing. I’m independent in so many ways but when it comes to emotional support, connection, and company, I really need to be able to lean on others. Especially my significant other if I have one.”

Before moving on to her next red flag, Poki did admit that, while this is a necessity for her, she knows that “for some other people, they may deem that as clingy.”

Later on in the video, Pokimane also discussed how she has a strong flight response and has been known to order Uber and leave immediately if she is feeling slightly uncomfortable or not fully invested in a situation.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.