Pokimane reveals her “biggest secret” to dealing with abuse on Twitter

Twitch giant Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has revealed her “biggest secret” when it comes to dealing with social media trolls – admitting she actually has a team of people who block and mute accounts for her.

Pokimane, being one of the biggest and most successful female streamers on all of Twitch, is sadly no stranger to trolling and online abuse.

She’s spoken out previously about plans to hold online trolls to account for their words and, in light of the ongoing Atrioc controversy, the subject has been broached yet again.

Pokimane reveals “biggest secret” to dealing with Twitter abuse

During her January 31 livestream, Poki revealed she doesn’t actually see the majority of responses to her tweets, and that a team of people go through responses and block accounts for her.

She said: “Okay, one of my biggest secrets that I’m gonna reveal right now – I don’t think I’ve revealed this before. So you say your mute list is expanding and here’s the thing. My block list expands too. But here’s the other thing. I’m not even the one blocking people.

“Like if people say some weird sh*t in my replies, on God, 90% of the time I don’t see it. I have people on my account blocking people for me.”

She continued, poking fun at trolls who derive satisfaction from getting a block from Pokimane – when it’s not actually her doing the blocking.

“So when people are like ‘Oh my god, Pokimane blocked me!’ I’m like, it wasn’t even me,” she laughed. “It was not even me. It was not even me. But I’m happy for you, if that made you feel better in your life; I caused you a source of joy.”

It’s the latest in a series of top-tier responses to trolls. Back in December, she destroyed one viewer who claimed she wears “too much makeup”.