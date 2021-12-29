Pokimane reveals crazy cat ‘kidnapping’ story after holiday return

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys told fans the crazy story about how she was convinced that her beloved cat Mimi had been ‘kidnapped’ when she returned from New York, but it wasn’t the case.

Poki and Mimi go way back. She adopted her in June 2018 after a rigorous search for “the right kitten.” They’ve become inseparable since then.

Mimi regularly appears alongside Poki on-stream – much to the delight of her fans.

Poki decided to leave Mimi home while she spent Christmas in New York. However, when she returned home, she was shocked to learn that Mimi wasn’t there. It wasn’t long before she was convinced Mimi had been kidnapped.

Advertisement

“I had my camera out because I wanted to film Mimi’s reaction to me coming in after not seeing me for a full week,” said Poki. However, when she opened the door and called her name, Mimi never approached her.

The panic hadn’t set in yet. Poki figured she was probably sleeping. So, she called out her name several more times, but Mimi never came. She checked her usual sleeping spots, and Mimi was nowhere to be found.

Poki still wasn’t worried at that point because she’d attached an AirTag to Mimi’s collar. But when she tracked it down, she discovered the AirTag and collar had been completely detached. She also noticed her pet carrier was missing.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokimane learns why watching anime on Twitch is huge mistake

Naturally, that’s when she started to freak out. “I’m like literally where the f**k is my cat?” said Poki.

“Did someone yoink my cat while I was gone?” But it turned out to be nothing more than a miscommunication.

Poki contacted her manager, who said: “The girl that was coming into your apartment to feed your cat took it back to her apartment with her. She kicked the AirTag off, and it was hard to put it back on.”

“Apparently, Mimi wasn’t really eating her food,” said Poki. “The girl was worried, so she just brought her back to stay in her apartment. I messaged the girl, and she was like, ‘My bad. I should have told you.”

Advertisement

Read More: Pokimane shocks Sykkuno with bizarre request

Poki admitted the girl had “good intentions,” but she wasn’t happy about it. “The part that was so f**ked up about all this was the way that it was set up to look like a kidnapping scene. That sh*t was so rough.”

It wasn’t the welcome home that Poki was hoping for. However, she was relieved to know that Mimi was safe.

“Your pet is like your child,” she said. The thought of someone kidnapping her, which seemed likely at the time, was too much to bear.