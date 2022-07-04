Pokimane responds to PewDiePie’s honest review of her new Twitch setup

Virginia Glaze . 20 hours ago

PewDiePie finally gave his verdict on Pokimane’s new PC setup — and she has reacted to his opinion with some surprising critiques of her own.

In 2021, YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg brutally roasted Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys’s PC setup.

He notably took aim at her cable management, calling it “uncomfortable” and joking that she’d “lost setup privilege.” At the time, Anys’ computer had a ton of cables that were gathering dust on the floor.

Luckily, Pokimane’s new setup is a complete 180 from her previous workspace, with all her cables neatly tucked away in the underside of her computer desk.

YouTube/PewDiePie/Pokimane Pokimane’s cable management left PewDiePie cringing – but her new setup is a breath of fresh air.

PewDiePie gave his two cents on her fresh office space and delivered his seal of approval — even going so far as to say that the transformation was “amazing.”

Pokimane has now reacted to his latest opinion on her streaming setup and couldn’t help but notice he’d included footage of his take on her old-school computer room from last year… which he called the “worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

“Okay, listen dog… you don’t gotta say it like that,” she laughed. “There’s so many things you see in life, and my cable management is really the worst one?”

YouTube: TechSource Pokimane’s new setup is a far cry from her last workspace.

She seemed to be pleased with the rest of his review — but she wasn’t done.

Rather than wrapping it up, she returned the favor and reviewed PewDiePie’s new setup after his move to Japan, and it seems like she was pretty impressed by just about everything besides his wide-screen curved monitor.

YouTube: PewDiePie PewDiePie’s new setup is a minimalist’s dream – complete with a cupholder and pencil drawers.

Pokimane roasts PewDiePie’s gaming monitor

“Pause it. Listen. If you got to criticize me, it’s my turn, baby,” she challenged. “For starters, Dell? Huh? Why do you have a Dell monitor?”

“I thought they dead-a** did not make 240hz monitors,” she added. “But the wide? For the main one? I guess it’s good for feeling immersed, but if you’re gonna play any game competitively, it ain’t it. In my humble opinion.”

Despite her misgivings about Pewds’ monitor, she ultimately appeared pretty impressed by his Japan office, saying: “That is beautiful. I’m not gonna lie, his setup is clean as hell.”

It looks like this latest chapter between these two internet powerhouses is closed — but the next time they decide to renovate their workspaces, we can be sure another reaction will be on the way.