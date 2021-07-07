Pokimane responds after Mizkif, xQc catch her watching Twitch gambling streams

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys got caught watching gambling streams in her room tour video, and after Mizkif and Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel poked fun at her about it, she insisted it was “unintentional.”

Pokimane has been vocal about wanting streamers to stop promoting gambling websites on Twitch, claiming it’s “ethically ambiguous” and “negatively impactful.” And she’s not the only one to have that view.

Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White thinks gambling streams are a dangerous trend, and Asmongold went a step further to claim Twitch should ban them from the platform before they “ruin the site.” However, other streamers, including Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren, Mizkif, and Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam, don’t think it’s that big of a deal.

It has, after all, been part of the platform since its creation.

But in a hilarious turn of events, Pokimane got caught watching Rumay ‘Hafu’ Wang’s gambling stream; people with a keen eye noticed it on her gaming monitor while she was doing a room tour just last week.

Mizkif joked about it first in a viral clip, with the Twitch star saying, “Wait, is she watching gambling? She’s a hate watcher! She’s actually a hate watcher! She preaches that she hates gambling, and she watches it.”

xQc spotted it too and playfully implied that her room tour video was secretly a gambling promotion ad, carefully set up to push the controversial streams.

Pokimane said she knew the comments were made tongue-in-cheek. However, she still took the time to respond and explain it was “unintentional.”

“I saw a thread about someone exposing me for gambling streams,” the Twitch star explained on July 6. “But it was actually just because… I remember right before the guy who filmed my room tour video came over, I was like, Hafu’s gambling stream? Checked it out… and then it just stayed on.

“Yeah, whoopsie daisy. [It was an] unintentional promotion, but whatever. It does kind of just look like a random game, though. So it’s okay.”

Of course, there’s seems to be no bad blood between any of them. Mizkif and xQc both saw it as an opportunity to poke a bit of fun at Pokimane, and she in turn took it on the chin.

Still, the gambling stream debate is raging on, and it’s taken a toll on many people, including xQc, who has since changed his stance and stopped doing them after he said he “realized the gravity of the situation” he was involved in.

Twitch, meanwhile, has yet to release a stance either way on the issue.