Pokimane provides health update after “intense” dental work

Twitch star Pokimane has given fans another health update after undergoing dental work, following several issues with tinnitus and swelling in her jaw over the last few months.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is Twitch’s most-followed female streamer. Boasting a massive fan base across multiple social platforms, she’s not shy about sharing the details of her daily life with fans.

Recently, the influencer opened up about receiving some dental work that might put a damper on her streaming schedule for the foreseeable future.

On March 28, Pokimane updated her fans about her health in a tweet where she claimed she underwent some “pretty intense” dental work.

“Got some pre[tty] intense dental work done yesterday and my jaw is still sore,” Anys wrote. “Gonna rest for a bit and try to squeeze in some streams at the end of the week.”

This isn’t the first time Pokimane has dealt with dental issues; in fact, the streamer opened up about her problems with tinnitus and a swollen jaw in a tell-all video back in October 2022.

According to Anys, she began experiencing a ringing in her ears at night in mid-September. The streamer claimed she saw two separate doctors about the problem, who prescribed her with different medications to help, suggesting she might’ve had an inner ear infection.

(Topic begins at 2:23)

Unfortunately, Pokimane said the medication only exacerbated the ringing in her ears. She then consulted a TMJ specialist, who claimed that her jaw was swollen on the right side. As a result, Pokimane was prescribed with what she called ‘fake teeth’ to help realign her bite and calm the swelling in her jaw.

For now, it’s unclear if Poki’s dental work has anything to do with her tinnitus and jaw problems from last year. Fans will just have to wait and see when she eventually returns to streaming later this week.