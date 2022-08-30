Pokimane mocks accusations of “cultural appropriation” for her natural hair

Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has hit out at critics accusing her of “cultural appropriation” after showing off her naturally curly hair.

With a strong and supportive fanbase behind her, Pokimane has certified herself as one of the most popular female streamers in the community.

However, she’s still had her fair share of hate from internet trolls who take any opportunity to criticize her online, whether it’s over accusations of racism or when she’s posted a makeup-free selfie.

Once again, Pokimane found herself under fire from haters who supposedly tried to cancel her for “cultural appropriation” over her hairstyle. But, she had the perfect response ready.

Pokimane doubles down over her natural hairstyle

On August 28, Pokimane shared a screenshot from a Reddit post in which one of her fans was defending her from haters trying to ‘cancel’ her for “cultural appropriation.” The reason being was that she posted a selfie with curly hair.

The critic claimed that Pokimane was a “white woman […] intentionally trying to make herself look African” with the look. Yet, the Reddit user highlighted how “Pikimane” is naturally curly-haired and is “half Moroccan.”

The post had Pokimane ‘laughing’ as she proudly adopted her new nickname. However, she clarified that she is actually “100% Moroccan.”

This isn’t the first time Pokimane has faced criticism over her naturally curly locks since she ‘debuted’ it on stream in November 2021.

Having regularly had straightened hair during her livestreams, Pokimane’s previously been accused of ‘blackfacing’ with the natural look. Whereas other haters have shared their brutally honest opinions saying it “doesn’t look good.” But, she brilliantly responded: “Take it up with God.”

Pokimane’s natural hair has, once again, become a hot topic of debate. However, her and her fans are always ready to hit back at haters with the perfect response.