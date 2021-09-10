Pokimane explains how “legit” female Twitch streamers have helped the industry

After reflecting on an incident that happened in her past, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys explained how “legit” female streamers have come a long way on Twitch and helped the industry.

Pokimane is back after taking an extended break from Twitch, and she’s already producing content that’s seen her rise up the ranks as one of the most followed streamers on the platform.

However, she reflected on a time where female streamers were subject to even more misogyny than they experience today and described an incident where she caught one fuelling the stereotype by boosting her League of Legends account.

But while it started off relatively light-hearted, it ultimately led Poki to the realization that she was grateful for how far female gamers and streamers have come, given the fact there are so many “legit” ones today.

Poki revealed she had the streamer on her friend’s list and noticed there was a “95% chance” she was being boosted to diamond.

She didn’t snitch on her back then, and she wouldn’t do it now. However, she explained why it made her feel bad.

“Back then the misogyny within gaming was like whatever you see now times ten,” she said. “So, to have someone do that, it’s like you’re furthering the stereotype.”

Fortunately, it led her to an optimistic conclusion. “I’m glad there is much less of this kind of thing and there are so many really, really legit female streamers and gamers.” And she’s one of them.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s all sunshine and rainbows. Poki explained that she still experiences hardships from time to time, and there’s a long way to go.

But the good news is that it’s on the up and up, and with big personalities like her at the forefront of the industry, it can only get better.