Pokimane leaves small Twitch streamers speechless with $10k in donations

Popular content creator Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys donated a staggering $10,000 to random Twitch streamers, during her latest YouTube video, to surprise them while they were broadcasting.

Pokimane has become one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, growing a massive fan base of over 5.6 million followers.

During her YouTube upload on September 23, she decided to give back to some of the smaller creators on the platform, surprising them with massive donations and gifted subscriptions to their channel.

After explaining how she started on Twitch herself, Pokimane revealed that she would be donating $10,000 in total to random content creators, to support some of the platform’s up-and-coming streamers.

“Everything I have is thanks to this amazing online community and the support that I’ve garnered through it,” she admitted, “everything is a blessing from streaming on Twitch so I figured it was a good time to give back.”

“$10k is a lot of money, I don’t know if I’ve ever spent $10k on anything,” she added, saying she wanted to “boost some smaller communities” in the process.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59kYZH9DPhk

After browsing Twitch for a short while, Pokimane surprised some notable streamers like Sodapoppin, GreekGodx, JakenBake, and more with some gifted subs, getting some hilarious reactions from her fellow content creators.

Pokimane then set out to find some unique smaller streamers on the platform, even helping them to hit their subscription and donation goals so they could potentially upgrade their stream after her acts of kindness, leaving many of them speechless.

“That was such a nice time,” she said, after hitting her $10k goal. “It feels really good to give back to people who have either intentionally, or unintentionally, supported me or people who are just starting their Twitch journey and just boosting other people up.”

After taking a short break from Twitch streaming in 2020, Pokimane is now back to content creation, as usual, and helping others do the same.