Pokimane launches new YouTube channel for non-gaming related content - Dexerto

Pokimane has launched a new YouTube channel called ‘Imane’, dedicated to non-gaming related content, including topic videos, vlogs, and other interests.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys might be one of the world’s biggest streamers, but that doesn’t mean she wants to shoehorn herself exclusively into gaming-related content.

Instead, she wants to branch out and try other things, including a brand new YouTube channel dedicated to non-gaming related content.

Pokimane dropped the news and launched the channel on February 9. In the very first video on the channel, she explains what drove her to make the decision and what sort of content it will include.

“I essentially wanted to create this channel just for it to be a place where I could share random non-gaming related things that don’t go on my main channel,” she said.

“I think it’s pretty clear what the YouTube algorithm prefers, and when being a content creator is your job, admittedly, you do feel some pressure to kind of abide by certain guidelines or post content that you think will perform.

“But I wanted to create a channel where I could just post for the sake of enjoying what I’m posting and sharing things that I love. I think [that] is what content creation ideally should be. So, that’s what I want this channel to be for me.”

Read More: Pokimane weirded out by bizarre unban requests on Twitch

She plans on covering anything from reviews to makeup, and even what she’s watching and reading. If it interests her, she will share it with the world.

“I’m really, really excited and looking forward to this little passion project of mine,” she added.

It’s an exciting new endeavor for Pokimane and her fans. It won’t interfere with her usual game-related content. Instead, it will run alongside it, which means fans will get the best of both worlds.

Read More: Pokimane hater deactivates Twitter after she shuts them down

The first and only video on her channel already has more than 200,000 views, and the numbers keep on rising. She has also gathered around 75,000 subscribers in a matter of hours.