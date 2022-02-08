Pokimane is staying on Twitch and she’s giving away a Tesla to celebrate

Popular streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has announced that her “next chapter” of streaming is ____ just days after revealing that her Twitch contract ended.

On January 31, Pokimane revealed on Twitter that her Twitch contract has officially ended with the Amazon-owned platform, and teased that she would announce her “next chapter” soon.

Her tweet quickly sparked rumors about a switch to YouTube Gaming, however, the content creator has been silent about her next move since announcing the end of her Twitch contract.

On February 8, 2022, Pokimane revealed that she’s staying on Twitch — and she’s giving away a Tesla to commemorate the occasion.

Pokimane announces Twitch return

“About that platform announcement… Instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I’m GIVING ONE AWAY,” she announced in a tweet, wearing a purple sweater for good measure.

about that platform announcement… instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I'M GIVING ONE AWAY 😎 and as always, https://t.co/nlEB4g7esa 💜 pic.twitter.com/UrTBpYgBvT — pokimane (@pokimanelol) February 8, 2022

This announcement comes just weeks after Pokimane was forced to end her stream due to a “hate raid” from Jidion.

The drama quickly evolved into her having to deny allegations of on-stream drug use, receiving hateful comments and legal threats from Ninja and his wife, to an eventual in-person collaboration with Jidion himself.

This story is developing…